Dallas 116, Denver 115

Finney-Smith 7-13 0-0 19, Hardaway Jr. 7-12 9-12 29, Powell 3-3 2-2 8, Dinwiddie 3-8 6-6 13, Doncic 5-17 8-9 22, Kleber 4-6 0-0 9, Wood 6-7 2-2 14, Bullock 0-1 0-0 0, Jo.Green 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 36-72 27-31 116.

DENVER (115)

Brown 3-7 4-4 12, Gordon 10-13 5-7 27, Jokic 7-13 5-6 19, Caldwell-Pope 5-9 0-0 12, Murray 2-11 7-9 11, Cancar 0-1 0-0 0, Je.Green 3-4 0-1 7, Nnaji 1-1 0-0 2, Braun 2-4 0-0 5, Hyland 7-15 1-1 20. Totals 40-78 22-28 115.

Dallas 36 28 27 25 116
Denver 29 29 28 29 115

3-Point Goals_Dallas 17-36 (Hardaway Jr. 6-8, Finney-Smith 5-10, Doncic 4-9, Dinwiddie 1-2, Kleber 1-3, Bullock 0-1, Wood 0-1, Jo.Green 0-2), Denver 13-32 (Hyland 5-10, Gordon 2-2, Brown 2-3, Caldwell-Pope 2-5, Braun 1-2, Je.Green 1-2, Jokic 0-3, Murray 0-5). Fouled Out_Dallas 1 (Finney-Smith), Denver None. Rebounds_Dallas 35 (Doncic 10), Denver 36 (Gordon, Jokic 8). Assists_Dallas 27 (Doncic 12), Denver 30 (Jokic 8). Total Fouls_Dallas 32, Denver 28. A_19,520 (19,520)

