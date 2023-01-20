Dallas 115, Miami 90

Butler 3-7 6-6 12, Martin 2-6 2-2 7, Adebayo 7-14 4-6 18, Herro 6-11 4-5 16, Lowry 2-3 1-2 5, Highsmith 1-2 0-0 2, Strus 0-5 0-0 0, O.Robinson 0-0 0-2 0, Oladipo 9-12 0-0 20, Vincent 3-9 3-4 10. Totals 33-69 20-27 90.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships