DAYTON 66, E. ILLINOIS 63
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|E. ILLINOIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Skipper-Brown
|0
|2-5
|0-0
|1-6
|2
|1
|4
|Dixon
|0
|3-7
|2-5
|4-6
|0
|4
|8
|Farquhar
|0
|0-3
|1-2
|1-3
|2
|0
|1
|Smith
|0
|5-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|13
|Jo.Wallace
|0
|3-14
|0-0
|1-2
|4
|0
|6
|Totals
|200
|26-61
|5-9
|12-32
|12
|16
|63
Percentages: FG .426, FT .556.
3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Smith 3-3, Jo.Wallace 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Farquhar).
Turnovers: 14 (Farquhar 2, Jo.Wallace 2, Skipper-Brown).
Steals: 7 (Dixon, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DAYTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|C.Johnson
|0
|5-6
|1-2
|2-7
|4
|2
|14
|Tshimanga
|0
|3-7
|4-4
|1-8
|0
|3
|10
|Chatman
|0
|4-9
|1-3
|1-2
|4
|1
|9
|Crutcher
|0
|4-9
|3-5
|0-5
|6
|1
|13
|Watson
|0
|6-11
|2-2
|0-6
|1
|0
|16
|Totals
|200
|24-47
|11-16
|5-29
|16
|11
|66
Percentages: FG .511, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (C.Johnson 3-3, Crutcher 2-4, Watson 2-6, Chatman 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (C.Johnson, Tshimanga).
Turnovers: 15 (Chatman 4, Crutcher 4, C.Johnson 2, Watson 2, Tshimanga).
Steals: 7 (Chatman 4, Crutcher, Watson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|E. Illinois
|33
|30
|—
|63
|Dayton
|38
|28
|—
|66
.
