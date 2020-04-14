DAF Senuior Spotlight: Rosali Pirone

Recommended Video:

This is one in a series of high school senior student-athlete spotlights submitted by the Darien Athletic Foundation:

Spring Athletic Accomplishments

Darien Varsity Softball Team (4 years)

Senior Year Captain

Right Field, Third Base, Second Base, and Shortstop

2017 FCIAC Championship Team Starter, Right Field

FCIAC Honorable Mention

2018 Spring Scholar Athlete

Favorite high school sports memory

“Winning the 2017 FCIAC Softball Championships. We beat the only two FCIAC teams that had beaten us during the regular season during the postseason tournament (we called it “revenge week”). It was so rewarding to see the 5 seniors accomplish what they had been working so hard to achieve the past 4 years. We were so united and worked hard every single day in practice knowing that a championship was our ultimate goal. Everyone on the team was so kind, supportive, and encouraging.”

Other DHS sports?

• 2016-2019 DHS Volleyball

Rosali Pirone Rosali Pirone Photo: Submitted Photo: Submitted Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close DAF Senuior Spotlight: Rosali Pirone 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Activities and mentions:

• National Honor Society

• Math Honors Society member

• Spanish Honors Society member

• Connecticut Seal of Biliteracy

• 2019 Mary McKee Award

• Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award Nominee

Favorite Sports Movie?

• The Sandlot

Pre-Competition Song?

• Power by Kanye West

Favorite Sports Quote?

“Winners never quit and quitters never win” — Vince Lombardi

Post-Graduation Plans?

• Northeastern University | Bioengineering