Recommended Video:

Spring accomplishments

DHS Baseball (4 years)

No. 3 Pitcher

Favorite DHS Sport Memory?

“Winning FCIAC’s sophomore year.”

Pre-Competition Song?

• Thunderstruck by AC/DC

Favorite Sports Movie?

• Field of Dreams

Favorite Sports Quote?

“Where fantasy becomes reality.” — Michael Kay

Post-Graduation Plans?

• James Madison University | Kinesiology

  • Tim Bellingham Photo: Contributed

    Tim Bellingham

    Tim Bellingham

    Photo: Contributed
Photo: Contributed
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Tim Bellingham

Tim Bellingham

Photo: Contributed