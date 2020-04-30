https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/DAF-Senior-Spotlight-Tim-Bellingham-15232720.php
DAF Senior Spotlight: Tim Bellingham
Recommended Video:
Spring accomplishments
DHS Baseball (4 years)
No. 3 Pitcher
Favorite DHS Sport Memory?
“Winning FCIAC’s sophomore year.”
Pre-Competition Song?
• Thunderstruck by AC/DC
Favorite Sports Movie?
• Field of Dreams
Favorite Sports Quote?
“Where fantasy becomes reality.” — Michael Kay
Post-Graduation Plans?
• James Madison University | Kinesiology
Photo: Contributed
View Comments