DAF Senior Spotlight: Sarah Jaques

Girls Lacrosse — Varsity⠀⠀⠀

No. 17 Midfield Attack⠀

2x All-State (sophomore, junior)⠀

2x All-FCIAC (sophomore, junior)⠀

2x All-American (sophomore, junior)⠀

2019 Opti-Bank Draw Control Award (junior)⠀

2019 Darien Varsity Girls Team MVP (junior)⠀

2019 Under Armour All Tournament Team⠀

FCIAC Champions 2017, 2018 and 2019⠀

2x State Champions 2017, 2019

Favorite DHS Sport Memory?

“My favorite high school memory is beating Garden City 19-4 my junior season. Year in and year out Garden City is one of our fiercest competitors. Therefore, being able to beat them so handily was by far the best game of my high school career. After the game Coach Lisa Lindley had tears in her eyes. Anyone that knows Lisa knows how unusual, and rare this is, making it all the more special for our team. The win showed us how great we could be and how much we could accomplish when we all worked together.”

Activities and Mentions?

• National Honor Society

Sarah Jaques Photo: Contributed

• National Art Honor Society

Pre-Competition Song?

• My House by Flo Rida

Favorite Sports Movie?

• Hoosiers

Favorite Sports Quote?

“I’ve missed more than 9000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. 26 times, I’ve been trusted to take the game winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.” — Michael Jordan

Post-Graduation Plans?

• Stanford University | Law