DAF Senior Spotlight: Sam Cragin

Spring accomplishments

DHS Boys Lacrosse — Varsity

No. 11 Defense

Senior Year Captain

2019 All-FCIAC Second Team

Favorite high school sports memory?

“Winning the 2019 State Championship.”

Other DHS Sports?

• DHS Basketball (2016-2018)⠀⠀

Activities and Mentions:

• DAF MEDIA

• Person-to-Person

• Science National Honor Society

• National Honors Society

• Shoveling for Seniors

• University of Chicago Book Award

• APUSH Award

• Economics Book Award

• Seal of Biliteracy

Pre-Competition Song?

• I’m Shipping Up to Boston by Dropkick Murphys

Favorite Sports Movie?

• Space Jam

Post-Graduation Plans?

• Williams College | Chemistry