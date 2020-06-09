https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/DAF-Senior-Spotlight-Ryan-Smith-15328404.php
DAF Senior Spotlight: Ryan Smith
Spring Sports Achievements
DHS Rugby (3 years)
Senior Year Captain
#1 Prop
Favorite DHS Sport Memory?
“64-5 dub over staples on senior night under the lights with the huge crowd.”
Activities and Mentions?
• DHS Boys Basketball Team Manager (2020)
• DAF Media Member (2016-2020)
Pre-Competition Song?
• 7AM by Lil Uzi Vert
Favorite Sports Movie?
• Miracle
Favorite Sports Quote?
“You miss 100% the shots you don’t take Wayne Gretzky” - Michael Scott
Post-Graduation Plans?
• Syracuse University | Political Science
Photo: Contributed
