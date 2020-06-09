DAF Senior Spotlight: Ryan Smith

Spring Sports Achievements

DHS Rugby (3 years)

Senior Year Captain

#1 Prop

Favorite DHS Sport Memory?

“64-5 dub over staples on senior night under the lights with the huge crowd.”

Activities and Mentions?

• DHS Boys Basketball Team Manager (2020)

• DAF Media Member (2016-2020)

Pre-Competition Song?

• 7AM by Lil Uzi Vert

Favorite Sports Movie?

• Miracle

Favorite Sports Quote?

“You miss 100% the shots you don’t take Wayne Gretzky” - Michael Scott

Post-Graduation Plans?

• Syracuse University | Political Science