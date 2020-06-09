DAF Senior Spotlight: Nick Derby

Spring Sports Achievements

Boys Tennis - Varsity (4 years)

Senior Year Captain

2019-20 CAS-CIAC Scholar Athlete

Favorite DHS Sport Memory?

“Winning FCIACs for the first time in 30 years and winning states for the first time in 10 years.”

Activities and Mentions?

• National Honors Society

• Mu Alpha Theta Math Honors Society

• DHS Math Modeling Club

• Harvard Club Book Award

Favorite Sports Movie?

• Strokes of Genius

Favorite Sports Quote?

“The most important shot in tennis is the one you’re about to hit.”

Post-Graduation Plans?

• Dartmouth College