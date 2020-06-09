https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/DAF-Senior-Spotlight-Nick-Derby-15328378.php
DAF Senior Spotlight: Nick Derby
Spring Sports Achievements
Boys Tennis - Varsity (4 years)
Senior Year Captain
2019-20 CAS-CIAC Scholar Athlete
Favorite DHS Sport Memory?
“Winning FCIACs for the first time in 30 years and winning states for the first time in 10 years.”
Activities and Mentions?
• National Honors Society
• Mu Alpha Theta Math Honors Society
• DHS Math Modeling Club
• Harvard Club Book Award
Favorite Sports Movie?
• Strokes of Genius
Favorite Sports Quote?
“The most important shot in tennis is the one you’re about to hit.”
Post-Graduation Plans?
• Dartmouth College
Photo: Contributed
