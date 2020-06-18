DAF Senior Spotlight: Nick Balenzano

Spring Sports Achievements

DHS Boys Outdoor Track - Varsity

Sprints | Long Jump

Favorite DHS Sport Memory?

“Using smelling salts before all my races.”

Other DHS Sports?

• 2016 Cross Country

Activities and Mentions?

• 2018-2019 Indoor MVP

• 2019-2020 Indoor MVP

• Voted Best in Field 2019-2020 Indoor

• 2x All-FCIAC Boys Indoor Track and Field First Team

• 2x State Medalist

• 1x New England Qualifier

• 3x School Record Holder

Pre-Competition Song?

• Demonz by Juice WRLD

Favorite Sports Movie?

• Rudy

Favorite Sports Quote?

“I know what to do and I go and execute.” — Usain Bolt

Post-Graduation Plans?

• Dickinson College | International Business