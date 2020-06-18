https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/DAF-Senior-Spotlight-Nick-Balenzano-15345254.php
DAF Senior Spotlight: Nick Balenzano
Spring Sports Achievements
DHS Boys Outdoor Track - Varsity
Sprints | Long Jump
Favorite DHS Sport Memory?
“Using smelling salts before all my races.”
Other DHS Sports?
• 2016 Cross Country
Activities and Mentions?
• 2018-2019 Indoor MVP
• 2019-2020 Indoor MVP
• Voted Best in Field 2019-2020 Indoor
• 2x All-FCIAC Boys Indoor Track and Field First Team
• 2x State Medalist
• 1x New England Qualifier
• 3x School Record Holder
Pre-Competition Song?
• Demonz by Juice WRLD
Favorite Sports Movie?
• Rudy
Favorite Sports Quote?
“I know what to do and I go and execute.” — Usain Bolt
Post-Graduation Plans?
• Dickinson College | International Business
Photo: Contributed
