DAF Senior Spotlight: Michael Minicus

Spring Accomplishments

Boys Lacrosse — Varsity

Senior Year Captain

No. 12 Attack

2019 All-FCIAC Boys Lacrosse Awards, First Team

2019 CHSCA Boys Lacrosse All-State, Second Team — Attack

Second team All-State as a junior

• Senior Year Captain

• Senior Year No. 12 — An honorary number given to one player on the team that represents a humble and exceptional leader.

Favorite DHS Sport Memory?

“Winning the 2019 Lacrosse State Championship."

Other DHS Sports?

• DHS Football (4 years)

Activities and Mentions?

• Member of FCA

• 2019 All-FCIAC Football Teams, WU — Second Team

Pre-Competition Song?

• Wanted Dead or Alive by Bon Jovi

Favorite Sports Movie?

Michael Minicus

• Friday Night Lights

Favorite Sports Quote?

“Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose.” — Coach Taylor

Post-Graduation Plans?

• Colgate University