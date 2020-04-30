DAF Senior Spotlight: Michael Minicus
Spring Accomplishments
Boys Lacrosse — Varsity
Senior Year Captain
No. 12 Attack
2019 All-FCIAC Boys Lacrosse Awards, First Team
2019 CHSCA Boys Lacrosse All-State, Second Team — Attack
Second team All-State as a junior
• Senior Year Captain
• Senior Year No. 12 — An honorary number given to one player on the team that represents a humble and exceptional leader.
Favorite DHS Sport Memory?
“Winning the 2019 Lacrosse State Championship."
Other DHS Sports?
• DHS Football (4 years)
Activities and Mentions?
• Member of FCA
• 2019 All-FCIAC Football Teams, WU — Second Team
Pre-Competition Song?
• Wanted Dead or Alive by Bon Jovi
Favorite Sports Movie?
• Friday Night Lights
Favorite Sports Quote?
“Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose.” — Coach Taylor
Post-Graduation Plans?
• Colgate University