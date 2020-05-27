https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/DAF-Senior-Spotlight-Liam-McLaughlin-15296396.php
DAF Senior Spotlight: Liam McLaughlin
Spring Sports Achievements
DHS Baseball Team (4 years)
First Baseman and Pitcher
#23 Senior Team Captain
2019 All-FCIAC Baseball Honorable Mention
Favorite DHS Sport Memory?
"2018 FCIAC Baseball Champions.”⠀
Activities and Mentions?
Church Work
Person-to-Person
Mustard Seed Communities⠀⠀⠀⠀
Pre-Competition Song?
• Make Some Noise by Beastie Boys
Favorite Sports Movie?
• Moneyball
Favorite Sports Quote?
“Your job as a first baseman is to make the rest of the infield look good.” — Randy Huff
Post-Graduation Plans?
• Babson College | Finance and Entrepreneurship
Design Credit: Braden Schenck (DHS ’23) | @braden42
Photo: Contributed
