DAF Senior Spotlight: Liam McLaughlin

Spring Sports Achievements

DHS Baseball Team (4 years)

First Baseman and Pitcher

#23 Senior Team Captain

2019 All-FCIAC Baseball Honorable Mention

Favorite DHS Sport Memory?

"2018 FCIAC Baseball Champions.”⠀

Activities and Mentions?

Church Work

Person-to-Person

Mustard Seed Communities⠀⠀⠀⠀

Pre-Competition Song?

• Make Some Noise by Beastie Boys

Favorite Sports Movie?

• Moneyball

Favorite Sports Quote?

“Your job as a first baseman is to make the rest of the infield look good.” — Randy Huff

Post-Graduation Plans?

• Babson College | Finance and Entrepreneurship

Design Credit: Braden Schenck (DHS ’23) | @braden42