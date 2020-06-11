DAF Senior Spotlight: John Fallon

Recommended Video:

Spring Sports Achievements

Boys Outdoor Track - Varsity

High Jump | 110m Hurdles

2019 CIAC Combined Class L Championship | Mens Varsity 110m Hurdles

Favorite DHS Sport Memory?

“Breaking my personal record in the 110m hurdle preliminaries at the State Championships, then again in the finals - securing my spot at State Opens.”

Other DHS Sports?

• DHS Ski Team (4 years)

• Ski Team Senior Year Captain⠀⠀

Activities and Mentions?

• VP of Tri-M Music Honor Society

• Volunteer Ski Patroller Killington Mountain in Vermont

• Drum major of DHS band

• Member of National Honor Society

Pre-Competition Song?

• La La Land by Bryce Vine

Favorite Sports Movie?⠀⠀⠀

John Fallon John Fallon Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close DAF Senior Spotlight: John Fallon 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

• 42

Favorite Sports Quote?

“Nobody who ever gave his best regretted it.” — George Halas

Post-Graduation Plans?

• Boston College | Economics and Political Science