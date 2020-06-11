DAF Senior Spotlight: John Fallon
Recommended Video:
Spring Sports Achievements
Boys Outdoor Track - Varsity
High Jump | 110m Hurdles
2019 CIAC Combined Class L Championship | Mens Varsity 110m Hurdles
Favorite DHS Sport Memory?
“Breaking my personal record in the 110m hurdle preliminaries at the State Championships, then again in the finals - securing my spot at State Opens.”
Other DHS Sports?
• DHS Ski Team (4 years)
• Ski Team Senior Year Captain⠀⠀
Activities and Mentions?
• VP of Tri-M Music Honor Society
• Volunteer Ski Patroller Killington Mountain in Vermont
• Drum major of DHS band
• Member of National Honor Society
Pre-Competition Song?
• La La Land by Bryce Vine
Favorite Sports Movie?⠀⠀⠀
• 42
Favorite Sports Quote?
“Nobody who ever gave his best regretted it.” — George Halas
Post-Graduation Plans?
• Boston College | Economics and Political Science