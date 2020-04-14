DAF Senior Spotlight: Jacob Grimm
This is one in a series of high school senior student-athlete spotlights submitted by the Darien Athletic Foundation:
Spring Athletic Accomplishments
Darien Boys Varsity Outdoor Track (4 years)
Mid-Distance Runner
2x All-FCIAC
1x New England’s Qualifier
State Open Qualifier (2 years)
1x Relay School Record Holder
Favorite high school sports memory?
“Qualifying for the New England Indoor Track and Field Championships with my 4x400 relay team. Not only did we qualify but we broke our own school record. Seeing our coaches as excited as we were was truly an incredible experience.”⠀
Other DHS Sports?⠀
• DHS Varsity Soccer (Junior, Senior)⠀
• DHS JV Soccer (Freshman, Sophomore)⠀
• DHS Varsity Indoor Track and Field (Junior, Senior)⠀
• DHS Basketball (Freshman, Sophomore)⠀
Activities and Mentions:⠀
• CHSA Scholar Athlete Scholarship Recipient
• National Honors Society Member
• World Language Honors Society
• Mu Alpha Theta
• Global Connect Club, President
• DECA member and ICDC Qualifier this year
• Member of Western Region Band
• University of Virginia Thomas Jefferson Book Award recipient
• Senior Residence Center Volunteer
Pre-Competition Song?
• POWER by Kanye West
Favorite Sports Movie?
• Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Favorite Sports Quote?
“If you ain’t first, you’re last.” — Ricky Bobby
Post-Graduation Plans?
• Northwestern University | Engineering and Computer Science