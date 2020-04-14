DAF Senior Spotlight: Jacob Grimm

This is one in a series of high school senior student-athlete spotlights submitted by the Darien Athletic Foundation:

Spring Athletic Accomplishments

Darien Boys Varsity Outdoor Track (4 years)

Mid-Distance Runner

2x All-FCIAC

1x New England’s Qualifier

State Open Qualifier (2 years)

1x Relay School Record Holder

Favorite high school sports memory?

“Qualifying for the New England Indoor Track and Field Championships with my 4x400 relay team. Not only did we qualify but we broke our own school record. Seeing our coaches as excited as we were was truly an incredible experience.”⠀

Other DHS Sports?⠀

• DHS Varsity Soccer (Junior, Senior)⠀

• DHS JV Soccer (Freshman, Sophomore)⠀

• DHS Varsity Indoor Track and Field (Junior, Senior)⠀

• DHS Basketball (Freshman, Sophomore)⠀

Activities and Mentions:⠀

• CHSA Scholar Athlete Scholarship Recipient

• National Honors Society Member

• World Language Honors Society

• Mu Alpha Theta

• Global Connect Club, President

• DECA member and ICDC Qualifier this year

• Member of Western Region Band

• University of Virginia Thomas Jefferson Book Award recipient

• Senior Residence Center Volunteer

Pre-Competition Song?

• POWER by Kanye West

Favorite Sports Movie?

• Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Favorite Sports Quote?

“If you ain’t first, you’re last.” — Ricky Bobby

Post-Graduation Plans?

• Northwestern University | Engineering and Computer Science