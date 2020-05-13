DAF Senior Spotlight: Jackson Bell

Spring Sports Achievements

Boys Golf - Varsity

Varsity Letter Winner (4 years)

Favorite DHS Sport Memory?

“Experiencing Coach O’D accept his Darien Old Timers Outstanding Achievement Award in 2017.”

Other DHS Sports?

• DHS Varsity Ski Team (4 years)

• Ski Team - Senior Year Captain

Activities and Mentions?

• National Honor Society

• Tri-M National Music Honor Society

• Science National Honor Society

• Percussion Section Leader in DHS Honors Wind Ensemble

• President of DHS DECA Business Club

• Qualified for DECA International Career Development Conference in 2019 and 2020

• VP of DHS Global Connect Club

• Alpine ski racing coach at Stratton Mountain in VT

Jackson Bell Photo: Submitted

• Caddie at Country Club of Darien

• Volunteer at Project Music in Stamford

• DHS Link Leader

Pre-Competition Song?

• Tom Sawyer by Rush⠀⠀⠀⠀

Favorite Sports Movie?

• Caddyshack

Favorite Sports Quote?

“Fall forward. Sometimes, it’s the best way to figure out where you’re going. Never be discouraged, never hold back, give everything you got, and when you fall throughout life remember this: fall forward.” — Denzel Washington

Post-Graduation Plans?

• Undecided | Economics & Business