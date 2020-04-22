https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/DAF-Senior-Spotlight-Jack-Roberson-15216627.php
DAF Senior Spotlight: Jack Roberson
Volleyball Team (4 years)
No. 13 Middle Hitter
2017 State Champion
2x FCIAC Champion
All State Academic Team
All FCIAC Second Team
All Junior Select Team, Juniors
Favorite high school sports memory?
“Winning the FCIAC championship last year over Staples.”
Other DHS Sports?
• DHS Basketball (2016-2018)
Activities and mentions?
• DAF Media Volunteer
• National Merit Scholarship Semi-Finalist
• National Honor Society Member
• Best Buddies Treasurer
• Darien YMCA Volunteer
Pre-Competition Song?
• Timber by Pitbull
Favorite Sports Movie?
• The Blind Side
Favorite Sports Quote?
“Once you know what failure feels like, determination chases success.” — Kobe Bryant
Post-Graduation Plans?
• Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
