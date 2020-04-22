DAF Senior Spotlight: Jack Roberson

Volleyball Team (4 years)

No. 13 Middle Hitter

2017 State Champion

2x FCIAC Champion

All State Academic Team

All FCIAC Second Team

All Junior Select Team, Juniors

Favorite high school sports memory?

“Winning the FCIAC championship last year over Staples.”

Other DHS Sports?

• DHS Basketball (2016-2018)

Activities and mentions?

• DAF Media Volunteer

• National Merit Scholarship Semi-Finalist

• National Honor Society Member

• Best Buddies Treasurer

• Darien YMCA Volunteer

Pre-Competition Song?

• Timber by Pitbull

Favorite Sports Movie?

• The Blind Side

Favorite Sports Quote?

“Once you know what failure feels like, determination chases success.” — Kobe Bryant

Post-Graduation Plans?

• Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)