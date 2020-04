DAF Senior Spotlight: Ian Wise

Spring accomplishments

Tennis Varsity (4 years)

4 Singles, 3 Singles, and 2 Doubles

2019 Class L State Tournament

2019 FCIAC Champs

Favorite DHS Sport Memory?

“Making the varsity team my freshman year.”

Activities and Mentions?

• Tea Club

• Birding Club

Favorite Sports Movie?

• The Blind Side

Favorite Sports Quote?

“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” — Wayne Gretzky

Post-Graduation Plans?

• Lafayette College | Mathematical Economics