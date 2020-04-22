DAF Senior Spotlight: Henry Sparkman

Varsity Golf Team

Senior Year Captain

2018 & 2019 All-FCIAC

2019 All-State

T7 2019 FCIAC Championship

T9 2019 D1 State Championship

Member of 2019 State Runner Up Team

Favorite DHS Sport Memory?

“Beating Greenwich at Wee Burn my sophomore year, as well as driving to all the away matches in Coach OD's SUV.”⠀⠀

Other DHS Sports?

• DHS Varsity Squash Team (4 years)

Activities and Mentions?

• Darien Squash Senior Year Captain⠀⠀

• 2019-2020 FairWest Public School Squash Association Chairman's Cup⠀⠀

• Darien Youth Squash Team Mentor

Pre-Competition Song?

• Hells Bells by AC/DC

Favorite Sports Movie?

• Dodgeball

Favorite Sports Quote?

“Sometimes it’s not about who has more talent, it’s about who’s hungrier.” — Anonymous

Post-Graduation Plans?

• Naval Academy | Math and Economics | Navy Men's Squash Team