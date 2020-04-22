DAF Senior Spotlight: Henry Sparkman
Varsity Golf Team
Senior Year Captain
2018 & 2019 All-FCIAC
2019 All-State
T7 2019 FCIAC Championship
T9 2019 D1 State Championship
Member of 2019 State Runner Up Team
Favorite DHS Sport Memory?
“Beating Greenwich at Wee Burn my sophomore year, as well as driving to all the away matches in Coach OD's SUV.”⠀⠀
Other DHS Sports?
• DHS Varsity Squash Team (4 years)
Activities and Mentions?
• Darien Squash Senior Year Captain⠀⠀
• 2019-2020 FairWest Public School Squash Association Chairman's Cup⠀⠀
• Darien Youth Squash Team Mentor
Pre-Competition Song?
• Hells Bells by AC/DC
Favorite Sports Movie?
• Dodgeball
Favorite Sports Quote?
“Sometimes it’s not about who has more talent, it’s about who’s hungrier.” — Anonymous
Post-Graduation Plans?
• Naval Academy | Math and Economics | Navy Men's Squash Team