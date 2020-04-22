https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/DAF-Senior-Spotlight-Ethan-Haas-15216615.php
DAF Senior Spotlight: Ethan Haas
Boys Lacrosse - Varsity
No. 2 Midfield
CT Class L State Champions 2019
Favorite DHS Sport Memory?
“Jumping into the pile after beating Wilton in the 2019 State Championship. After losing to them in FCIAC’s it was an incredible feeling to beat them in the end.”
Other DHS Sports?
• DHS Boys Soccer (2017-2019)
Activities and Mentions?
• DAF Media (1st Member)
• National Honor Society
• FCIAC Scholar Athlete
Pre-Competition Song?
• Not Afraid by Eminem
Favorite Sports Movie?
• The Blind Side
Favorite Sports Quote?
“Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard.” ― Kevin Durant
Post-Graduation Plans?
• Wake Forest University | Communications
