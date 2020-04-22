DAF Senior Spotlight: Ethan Haas

Boys Lacrosse - Varsity

No. 2 Midfield

CT Class L State Champions 2019

Favorite DHS Sport Memory?

“Jumping into the pile after beating Wilton in the 2019 State Championship. After losing to them in FCIAC’s it was an incredible feeling to beat them in the end.”

Other DHS Sports?

• DHS Boys Soccer (2017-2019)

Activities and Mentions?

• DAF Media (1st Member)

• National Honor Society

• FCIAC Scholar Athlete

Pre-Competition Song?

• Not Afraid by Eminem

Favorite Sports Movie?

• The Blind Side

Favorite Sports Quote?

“Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard.” ― Kevin Durant

Post-Graduation Plans?

• Wake Forest University | Communications