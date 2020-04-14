DAF Senior Spotlight: Elaina Cummiskey
This is one in a series of high school senior student-athlete spotlights submitted by the Darien Athletic Foundation:
Spring Athletic Accomplishments
Darien Tennis Team (4 years)⠀
First Team Doubles⠀
2017- 2019 All-State Girls Tennis Team⠀
2019 All-FCIAC Girls Tennis Awards⠀
Other DHS Sports?
• 2016-2019 DHS Volleyball Team⠀
Favorite high school sports memory?
Winning the FCIAC championship with the tennis team my freshman year.⠀
Favorite sports movie?
• The Miracle Season
Pre-Competition Song?
• Legend by The Score⠀
Favorite Quote?
“The will to win is more important than the skill to win. It is possible to achieve only what you actively pursue. Cogito, ergo sum. I think, therefore I am. Keep your head high and work hard everyday, because you’ll never get that day back.” — Lloy Ball ⠀
Post-Graduation Plans?
• Auburn University, Marine Biology