DAF Senior Spotlight: Elaina Cummiskey

This is one in a series of high school senior student-athlete spotlights submitted by the Darien Athletic Foundation:

Spring Athletic Accomplishments

Darien Tennis Team (4 years)⠀

First Team Doubles⠀

2017- 2019 All-State Girls Tennis Team⠀

2019 All-FCIAC Girls Tennis Awards⠀

Other DHS Sports?

• 2016-2019 DHS Volleyball Team⠀

Favorite high school sports memory?

Winning the FCIAC championship with the tennis team my freshman year.⠀

Favorite sports movie?

• The Miracle Season

Pre-Competition Song?

• Legend by The Score⠀

Favorite Quote?

“The will to win is more important than the skill to win. It is possible to achieve only what you actively pursue. Cogito, ergo sum. I think, therefore I am. Keep your head high and work hard everyday, because you’ll never get that day back.” — Lloy Ball ⠀

Post-Graduation Plans?

• Auburn University, Marine Biology