DAF Senior Spotlight: Cormac Brown

Spring Sports Achievements

Boys Outdoor Track - Varsity (4 years)

Senior Year Captain

Distance 5000m | 3200m | 1600m | 800m

2x State Qualifier

2x FCIAC Qualifier

Favorite DHS Sport Memory?

“Winning the Class L state championship title in 2018 with the Boys Swim Team.”

Other DHS Sports?

• DHS Swim & Dive (4 years)

• DHS Cross Country, Senior Year Captain (4 years)

Activities and Mentions?

• Co-Founding Member and President of the Wave Council

• 2019 DHS Cross Country Captain

• 2019 DHS Outdoor “Best in Track” Award

• 2017m 2018, 2019 DHS Cross Country MVP

Pre-Competition Song?

• Billy by 6IX9INE

Favorite Sports Movie?

• Rocky ll

Favorite Sports Quote?

“Don’t be a baby.” — Lisa Blau

Post-Graduation Plans?

• Undecided