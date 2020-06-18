DAF Senior Spotlight: Colin Ruppenstein
Spring Sports Achievements
DHS Lacrosse - Varsity
#22 Middie
Senior Year Captain
2019 All-FCIAC Boys Lacrosse
Favorite DHS Sport Memory?
“Winning the 2019 State Championship. We absolutely dominated the whole game with some crazy highlight reel goals, avenged our FCIAC loss to Wilton, and accomplished our ultimate goal of ending the season in a dog pile. No better feeling than being able to raise the state plaque with your team.”
Other DHS Sports?
• DHS Football (Freshman)
• DHS Ice Hockey (Sophomore)
Pre-Competition Song?
• Power by Kanye West
Favorite Sports Movie?
• Miracle on Ice
Favorite Sports Quote?
“Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, and others make it happen.” ― Michael Jordan
Post-Graduation Plans?
• Bowdoin College | Undecided