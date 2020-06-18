DAF Senior Spotlight: Colin Ruppenstein

Spring Sports Achievements

DHS Lacrosse - Varsity

#22 Middie

Senior Year Captain

2019 All-FCIAC Boys Lacrosse

Favorite DHS Sport Memory?

“Winning the 2019 State Championship. We absolutely dominated the whole game with some crazy highlight reel goals, avenged our FCIAC loss to Wilton, and accomplished our ultimate goal of ending the season in a dog pile. No better feeling than being able to raise the state plaque with your team.”

Other DHS Sports?

• DHS Football (Freshman)

• DHS Ice Hockey (Sophomore)

Pre-Competition Song?

• Power by Kanye West

Favorite Sports Movie?

• Miracle on Ice

Favorite Sports Quote?

“Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, and others make it happen.” ― Michael Jordan

Post-Graduation Plans?

• Bowdoin College | Undecided