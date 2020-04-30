https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/DAF-Senior-Spotlight-Colin-Gallagher-15232844.php
DAF Senior Spotlight: Colin Gallagher
Spring accomplishments
DHS Boys Outdoor Track - Varsity
300m / 400m Hurdles
Favorite DHS Sport Memory?
“Beating Fairfield Prep in the state tournament for soccer during senior year.”
Other DHS Sports?
• DHS Varsity Boys Soccer (Junior, Senior)
• DHS JV Boys Soccer (Freshman, Sophomore)⠀⠀⠀⠀
Activities and Mentions?
• Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish
Pre-Competition Song?
• Firework by Katy Perry
Favorite Sports Movie?
• The Waterboy
Post-Graduation Plans?
• Undecided | Business
