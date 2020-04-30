DAF Senior Spotlight: Colin Gallagher

Spring accomplishments

DHS Boys Outdoor Track - Varsity

300m / 400m Hurdles

Favorite DHS Sport Memory?

“Beating Fairfield Prep in the state tournament for soccer during senior year.”

Other DHS Sports?

• DHS Varsity Boys Soccer (Junior, Senior)

• DHS JV Boys Soccer (Freshman, Sophomore)⠀⠀⠀⠀

Activities and Mentions?

• Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish

Pre-Competition Song?

• Firework by Katy Perry

Favorite Sports Movie?

• The Waterboy

Post-Graduation Plans?

• Undecided | Business