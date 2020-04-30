DAF Senior Spotlight: Charlotte Keane

Spring accomplishments

DHS Girls Golf - Varsity (4 years)

Senior Year Captain

2018 All-FCIAC

2019 All-FCIAC

2019 All-State

Favorite DHS Sport Memory?

“Every year when we play Ridgefield we make sure to drive past a certain house that has a pet camel on their front lawn — it’s a such strange thing to see. It makes the long trip up there much more bearable and it’s always fun to show it to the new members of the team.”⠀

Other DHS Sports?

• Girls Blue Wave Swim & Dive - Manager

Activities and Mentions?

• Vice President of Students Against Destructive Decision (SADD)

• President of 8th Grade SADD

• Secretary of Relentless Positivity Club

• Darien Field Hockey Association Coach

Charlotte Keane Photo: Contributed

• Darien SafeRides Volunteer

• Earned the Seal of Biliteracy

Pre-Competition Song?

• POWER by Kanye West

Favorite Sports Movie?

• Miracle

Post-Graduation Plans?

• College of the Holy Cross | Environmental Studies & Journalism