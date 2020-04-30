DAF Senior Spotlight: Charlotte Keane
Spring accomplishments
DHS Girls Golf - Varsity (4 years)
Senior Year Captain
2018 All-FCIAC
2019 All-FCIAC
2019 All-State
Favorite DHS Sport Memory?
“Every year when we play Ridgefield we make sure to drive past a certain house that has a pet camel on their front lawn — it’s a such strange thing to see. It makes the long trip up there much more bearable and it’s always fun to show it to the new members of the team.”⠀
Other DHS Sports?
• Girls Blue Wave Swim & Dive - Manager
Activities and Mentions?
• Vice President of Students Against Destructive Decision (SADD)
• President of 8th Grade SADD
• Secretary of Relentless Positivity Club
• Darien Field Hockey Association Coach
• Darien SafeRides Volunteer
• Earned the Seal of Biliteracy
Pre-Competition Song?
• POWER by Kanye West
Favorite Sports Movie?
• Miracle
Post-Graduation Plans?
• College of the Holy Cross | Environmental Studies & Journalism