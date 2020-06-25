https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/DAF-Senior-Spotlight-Charlie-Callery-15361743.php
DAF Senior Spotlight: Charlie Callery
Spring Sports Achievements
DHS Boys Golf - Varsity (3 years)
Favorite DHS Sport Memory?
"Beating Fairfield Prep in hockey at their barn, 2-1.”
Other DHS Sports?
• DHS Boys Ice Hockey - Varsity (Senior)
Activities and Mentions?
• National Honor Society
• DHS Deca Club, Vice President
• St. Thomas More Church, Volunteer
Pre-Competition Song?
• A-Team by Travis Scott
Favorite Sports Movie?
• Slap Shot
Favorite Sports Quote?
"It ain't over til it's over.” — Lawrence Peter (“Yogi”) Berra
Post-Graduation Plans?
• Boston College | Sports Management
