DAF Senior Spotlight: Charlie Callery

Recommended Video:

Spring Sports Achievements

DHS Boys Golf - Varsity (3 years)

Favorite DHS Sport Memory?

"Beating Fairfield Prep in hockey at their barn, 2-1.”

Other DHS Sports?

• DHS Boys Ice Hockey - Varsity (Senior)

Activities and Mentions?

• National Honor Society

• DHS Deca Club, Vice President

• St. Thomas More Church, Volunteer

Pre-Competition Song?

• A-Team by Travis Scott

Favorite Sports Movie?

• Slap Shot

Favorite Sports Quote?

"It ain't over til it's over.” — Lawrence Peter (“Yogi”) Berra

Post-Graduation Plans?

• Boston College | Sports Management