DAF Senior Spotlight: Catie Duggan
Spring accomplishments
Girls Lacrosse - Varsity
No. 10 Defense
2019 CHSCA All-State, Class L, First Team
2019 All-FCIAC Girls Lacrosse, First team
FCIAC Scholar Athlete
Favorite DHS Sport Memory?
“My favorite athletic memory at DHS had to have been when we beat Garden City last year. It was a serious team effort which resulted in a 19-4 win over one of our most contested out-of-state opponents. As a defensive unit, we rarely hold even our less talented opponents to less than 5 goals so this was a tremendous milestone moment for the defensive squad. Early on in our season, it signaled to the rest of the country that Darien was the team to beat.”⠀⠀⠀⠀
Other DHS Sports?
• 2018 Varsity Field Hockey
• 2019 Varsity Field Hockey
• 2017-2019 Varsity Squash
• 2019-2010 Varsity Squash
Activities and Mentions?
• 2018-2019 Field Hockey Captain
• National Honors Society
• National Art Honors Society
• DAF Media
• Respect Works
• DHS Community Council Class Officer
Pre-Competition Song?
• Hey Ya! by OutKast
Favorite Sports Movie?
• Rudy
Favorite Sports Quote?
“Remember who came before you.” — Lisa Lindley
Post-Graduation Plans?
• Middlebury College | Economics and Law