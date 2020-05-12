DAF Senior Spotlight: Catie Duggan

Spring accomplishments

Girls Lacrosse - Varsity

No. 10 Defense

2019 CHSCA All-State, Class L, First Team

2019 All-FCIAC Girls Lacrosse, First team

FCIAC Scholar Athlete

Favorite DHS Sport Memory?

“My favorite athletic memory at DHS had to have been when we beat Garden City last year. It was a serious team effort which resulted in a 19-4 win over one of our most contested out-of-state opponents. As a defensive unit, we rarely hold even our less talented opponents to less than 5 goals so this was a tremendous milestone moment for the defensive squad. Early on in our season, it signaled to the rest of the country that Darien was the team to beat.”⠀⠀⠀⠀

Other DHS Sports?

Catie Duggan Photo: Contributed

• 2018 Varsity Field Hockey

• 2019 Varsity Field Hockey

• 2017-2019 Varsity Squash

• 2019-2010 Varsity Squash

Activities and Mentions?

• 2018-2019 Field Hockey Captain

• National Honors Society

• National Art Honors Society

• DAF Media

• Respect Works

• DHS Community Council Class Officer

Pre-Competition Song?

• Hey Ya! by OutKast

Favorite Sports Movie?

• Rudy

Favorite Sports Quote?

“Remember who came before you.” — Lisa Lindley

Post-Graduation Plans?

• Middlebury College | Economics and Law