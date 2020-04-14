DAF Senior Spotlight: Ben Olson

This is one in a series of high school senior student-athlete spotlights submitted by the Darien Athletic Foundation:

Spring Athletic Accomplishments

Senior Year Captain

Darien Varsity Baseball Team

#14 Catcher

Fondest DHS sport memory?

“2018 FCIAC Championship win against Staples.”

Activities and Mentions?

• Birding Club

• DAF Media

• Darien Little League Challenger Division

Other DHS Sports?

• DHS Basketball, Captain

Favorite sports movie?

• Hoosiers

Pre-Competition Song?

• Miami by Will Smith

Favorite Quote?

“Success and attention to details, the smallest details, usually go hand in hand” — John Wooden

Post-Graduation Plans?

Darien's Ben Olson

• Purdue University | Economics & Finance