DAF Senior Spotlight: Ben Olson
This is one in a series of high school senior student-athlete spotlights submitted by the Darien Athletic Foundation:
Spring Athletic Accomplishments
Senior Year Captain
Darien Varsity Baseball Team
#14 Catcher
Fondest DHS sport memory?
“2018 FCIAC Championship win against Staples.”
Activities and Mentions?
• Birding Club
• DAF Media
• Darien Little League Challenger Division
Other DHS Sports?
• DHS Basketball, Captain
Favorite sports movie?
• Hoosiers
Pre-Competition Song?
• Miami by Will Smith
Favorite Quote?
“Success and attention to details, the smallest details, usually go hand in hand” — John Wooden
Post-Graduation Plans?
Photo: Submitted
• Purdue University | Economics & Finance
