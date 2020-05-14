DAF Senior Spotlight: Austin Dehmel
Spring Sports Achievements
Boys Outdoor Track - Varsity
Sprint 100m | 200m | 400m
All-State First Team
3x All-FCIAC First Team
State Open Qualifier
New England Championship Qualifier
3x Relay School Record Holder
2019-2020 Best in Track Award
Favorite DHS Sport Memory?
“Football - beating Greenwich senior year (twice!). Track - winning the 4x4 at states junior year and qualifying for New Englands senior year.”
Other DHS Sports?
• DHS Football (4 years)
• DHS Indoor Track & Field (Junior, Senior)
• DHS Lacrosse (Freshman, Sophomore)
Activities and Mentions?
• FCIAC Scholar-Athlete Award (Football)
• News 12 CT Scholar Athlete of the Week (Football)
• Vice President of National Honor Society
• Member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes
• Volunteer at Person-to-Person
• Lifeguard in the summer
Pre-Competition Song?
• Goosebumps by Travis Scott
Favorite Sports Movie?
• Friday Night Lights
Favorite Sports Quote?
“For the strength of the Pack is the Wolf, and the strength of the Wolf is the Pack.” ― Rudyard Kipling
Post-Graduation Plans?
• Williams College | Economics