DAF Senior Spotlight: Austin Dehmel

Spring Sports Achievements

Boys Outdoor Track - Varsity

Sprint 100m | 200m | 400m

All-State First Team

3x All-FCIAC First Team

State Open Qualifier

New England Championship Qualifier

3x Relay School Record Holder

2019-2020 Best in Track Award

Favorite DHS Sport Memory?

“Football - beating Greenwich senior year (twice!). Track - winning the 4x4 at states junior year and qualifying for New Englands senior year.”

Other DHS Sports?

• DHS Football (4 years)

• DHS Indoor Track & Field (Junior, Senior)

• DHS Lacrosse (Freshman, Sophomore)

Activities and Mentions?

• FCIAC Scholar-Athlete Award (Football)

• News 12 CT Scholar Athlete of the Week (Football)

• Vice President of National Honor Society

Austin Dehmel Photo: Contributed

• Member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes

• Volunteer at Person-to-Person

• Lifeguard in the summer

Pre-Competition Song?

• Goosebumps by Travis Scott

Favorite Sports Movie?

• Friday Night Lights

Favorite Sports Quote?

“For the strength of the Pack is the Wolf, and the strength of the Wolf is the Pack.” ― Rudyard Kipling

Post-Graduation Plans?

• Williams College | Economics