DAF Senior Spotlight: Ashley Humphrey

This is one in a series of high school senior student-athlete spotlights submitted by the Darien Athletic Foundation:

Spring Athletic Accomplishments

Darien Girls Lacrosse Team

Attack

Senior Year Captain

Selected to the U.S. U19 National Training Team

Ranked No. 4 Recruit in the Country for the Class of 2020

2x All-American

2x First Team All-State

2x First Team All-FCIAC

2019 GameTime CT Player of the Year

2x State Champion

3x FCIAC Champion

Favorite high school sports memory?

“My favorite high schools sports memory was winning the state championship my freshman year and being escorted through Darien by firetrucks. Seeing people come out of their houses to wave at us and appreciate our accomplishment while we were celebrating on the bus was truly a special moment.”⠀

Other DHS Sports?

• 2016-2017 DHS Girls Basketball

Activities and mentions?

• Member of National Honor Society

• Member of National Spanish Honor Society⠀

• Member of National Art Honor Society⠀

• President of Unite for Africa Club

• Earned the Seal of Biliteracy

Pre-Competition Song?

• POWER by Kanye West

Favorite Sports Movie?

• Hoosiers

Favorite Sports Quote?

“It’s not whether you get knocked down; it’s whether you get up.” — Vince Lombardi

Post-Graduation Plans?

• Stanford University