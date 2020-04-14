DAF Senior Spotlight: Ashley Humphrey
This is one in a series of high school senior student-athlete spotlights submitted by the Darien Athletic Foundation:
Spring Athletic Accomplishments
Darien Girls Lacrosse Team
Attack
Senior Year Captain
Selected to the U.S. U19 National Training Team
Ranked No. 4 Recruit in the Country for the Class of 2020
2x All-American
2x First Team All-State
2x First Team All-FCIAC
2019 GameTime CT Player of the Year
2x State Champion
3x FCIAC Champion
Favorite high school sports memory?
“My favorite high schools sports memory was winning the state championship my freshman year and being escorted through Darien by firetrucks. Seeing people come out of their houses to wave at us and appreciate our accomplishment while we were celebrating on the bus was truly a special moment.”⠀
Other DHS Sports?
• 2016-2017 DHS Girls Basketball
Activities and mentions?
• Member of National Honor Society
• Member of National Spanish Honor Society⠀
• Member of National Art Honor Society⠀
• President of Unite for Africa Club
• Earned the Seal of Biliteracy
Pre-Competition Song?
• POWER by Kanye West
Favorite Sports Movie?
• Hoosiers
Favorite Sports Quote?
“It’s not whether you get knocked down; it’s whether you get up.” — Vince Lombardi
Post-Graduation Plans?
• Stanford University