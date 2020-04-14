DAF Senior Spotlight: Alexander Gu

This is one in a series of high school senior student-athlete spotlights submitted by the Darien Athletic Foundation:

Spring Athletic Accomplishments

Darien Golf Team (4 years)

Senior Year Captain

3x All-FCIAC First Team

2x All State First Team

2x All New England First Team

2019 CIAC Individual Champion

2017 FCIAC Individual Champion

2x Chappa Invitational Champion (2018-2019)

Other DHS sports?

• 2018-2019 DHS Indoor / Outdoor Track and Field

Activities and mentions?

• National Honors Society

• National Chinese Honors Society

• Eagle Scout

DHS sports memory?

“Winning the FCIAC Individual Champion as a Freshman in 2017 at Country Club of Darien.”⠀

Favorite sports movie?

• Happy Gilmore

Favorite sport quote?

“Sports records are only placeholders in history. It is your job to break those records and set new ones.”

Post-Graduation plans?

• Dartmouth - Golf Recruitment, Economics and Statistics