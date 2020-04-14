DAF Senior Spotlight: Alexander Gu
This is one in a series of high school senior student-athlete spotlights submitted by the Darien Athletic Foundation:
Spring Athletic Accomplishments
Darien Golf Team (4 years)
Senior Year Captain
3x All-FCIAC First Team
2x All State First Team
2x All New England First Team
2019 CIAC Individual Champion
2017 FCIAC Individual Champion
2x Chappa Invitational Champion (2018-2019)
Other DHS sports?
• 2018-2019 DHS Indoor / Outdoor Track and Field
Activities and mentions?
• National Honors Society
• National Chinese Honors Society
• Eagle Scout
DHS sports memory?
“Winning the FCIAC Individual Champion as a Freshman in 2017 at Country Club of Darien.”⠀
Favorite sports movie?
• Happy Gilmore
Favorite sport quote?
“Sports records are only placeholders in history. It is your job to break those records and set new ones.”
Post-Graduation plans?
• Dartmouth - Golf Recruitment, Economics and Statistics