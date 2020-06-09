DAF Senior Spotlight: Abigail Stravato

Spring Sports Achievements

Girls Tennis (4 years)

Senior Year Captain

Favorite DHS Sport Memory?

“When the tennis team played Chinese Fire-drill throughout the town for team bonding.”

Pre-Competition Song?

• Money and the Power by Kid Ink

Favorite Sports Movie?

• Varsity Blues

Favorite Sports Quote?

“Work Hard, Play Hard.”

Post-Graduation Plans?

• Providence College | Marketing

Design Credit: Charlotte Maher (DHS ’21) | @char.maher