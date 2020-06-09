https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/DAF-Senior-Spotlight-Abigail-Stravato-15328413.php
DAF Senior Spotlight: Abigail Stravato
Spring Sports Achievements
Girls Tennis (4 years)
Senior Year Captain
Favorite DHS Sport Memory?
“When the tennis team played Chinese Fire-drill throughout the town for team bonding.”
Pre-Competition Song?
• Money and the Power by Kid Ink
Favorite Sports Movie?
• Varsity Blues
Favorite Sports Quote?
“Work Hard, Play Hard.”
Post-Graduation Plans?
• Providence College | Marketing
Design Credit: Charlotte Maher (DHS ’21) | @char.maher
Photo: Contributed
