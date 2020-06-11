DAF Senior Spotlight: Aaron Sears

Recommended Video:

DHS Baseball - Varsity

#4 Center Field

2016 FCIAC Champion

Starting CF Junior Year

Favorite DHS Sport Memory?

“My favorite high school sports memory has to be when we were playing Danbury my junior year of baseball. It was a bad game and we were down about 10 in the last inning. Our freshman Karson Drake steps up to the plate and takes their pitcher about 400ft dead center. It was pretty embarrassing for their pitcher and the only fuel we had all game so we let him know.”

Other DHS Sports?

• DHS Basketball (Freshman)

• DHS Soccer (Sophomore, Junior)

• DHS Football (Senior)

Pre-Competition Song?

• Hells Bells by AC/DC

Favorite Sports Movie?

• Miracle on Ice

Favorite Sports Quote?

“The difference between the impossible and the possible lies in a man’s determination.” — Tommy Lasorda

Post-Graduation Plans?

• Bridgton Academy | Sports Management