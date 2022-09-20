D'Arnaud, Swanson homer as Braves close in on postseason GEORGE HENRY, AP Sports Writer Sep. 20, 2022
ATLANTA (AP) — Travis d’Arnaud broke a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the fourth inning, Dansby Swanson went deep in the eighth, and the Atlanta Braves moved closer to the postseason with a 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.
The defending World Series champion Braves need any combination of another win or a loss by Milwaukee to claim a fifth straight postseason berth. The Brewers were playing the New York Mets. Atlanta (93-55) is also vying for its fifth consecutive division title but began the day in second place and one game behind the Mets in the NL East.