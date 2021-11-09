Curry scores 50 points to go with 10 assists in Warriors win JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer Nov. 9, 2021 Updated: Nov. 9, 2021 12:40 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored an NBA season-high 50 points with nine 3-pointers, 10 assists and seven rebounds, almost single-handedly leading the Golden State Warriors past the Atlanta Hawks 127-113 on Monday night.
Only Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain and Rick Barry had registered a game with 50 points and 10 assists in Warriors franchise history.