Cunningham's late free throws lead Pistons over Cavaliers DAVE HOGG, Associated Press Feb. 24, 2022
DETROIT (AP) — Cade Cunningham hit four free throws in the final 46 seconds to lead the Detroit Pistons to a 106-103 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night in the teams' return from the All-Star break.
Lauri Markkanen split two free throws to put the Cavaliers up 103-102 with 1:01 to play before Cunningham made a pair to put Detroit back in front.