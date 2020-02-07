Cunane, No. 7 Wolfpack topple Hokies for eighth straight win

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elissa Cunane scored 17 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead No. 7 North Carolina State to a 71-59 victory over Virginia Tech on Thursday night, ending the Hokies' 16-game home winning streak.

Cunane, who registered her Atlantic Coast Conference-leading 12th double-double, made just 4 of 15 from the floor, but connected on 8 of 10 from the free-throw line to lift the Wolfpack (22-1, 11-1 ACC) to their eighth consecutive win and sixth in a row against the Hokies. Aislinn Konig and Jakia Brown-Turner added 11 points each for NC State.

Taja Cole paced the Hokies (16-6, 6-5) with 19 points and Dara Mabrey had 15.

Virginia Tech trailed by as many as 14 in the second half, but cut the lead to 40-39 on two free throws by Aisha Sheppard with 54.5 seconds remaining in the third period. NC State, though, answered with an 8-0 run — capped by three-point plays from Kai Crutchfield and Jada Boyd that pushed the lead to 48-39 with 9:44 left. Virginia Tech got no closer than six the rest of the game.

NC State, which leads the ACC in field-goal percentage defense, held the Hokies to a season-low 30.3% (20 of 66). The Wolfpack also finished 23 for 28 from the free throw line, including 17 for 22 in the final period.

BIG PICTURE

NC State: With a free weekend coming up, the Wolfpack are in perfect position to prepare for what could be the game of the year in the ACC next Thursday when they take on No. 5 Louisville, which was in first place entering Thursday’s action. Regardless of that outcome, the Wolfpack, with a deep roster and with their tenacious defense, will be a tough out in NCAA Tournament play in March.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies could have used a huge win for their NCAA Tournament resume, but no harm was done. They play a solid North Carolina team Sunday and then face three teams — Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and Notre Dame — already behind them in the ACC standings. They remain in good position to end their 13-year NCAA Tournament drought.

UP NEXT

NC State: The Wolfpack play Louisville at home on Thursday.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies play at North Carolina on Sunday.