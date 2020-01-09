Cumberland paces Bearcats to 75-44 AAC win over Tulsa

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jarron Cumberland scored a game-high 22 points and the Cincinnati Bearcats limited the Tulsa Golden Hurricane to a season-low in scoring on the way to a 75-44 win in an American Athletic Conference game on Wednesday.

Jaevin Cumberland, Jarron Cumberland's cousin, came off the bench to score 16 points — all but three in the second half — and the Bearcats pulled away. They led by as many as 36 in the second half.

Chris Vogt finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for Cincinnati (9-6, 2-1), which bounced back from a jarring loss on Saturday at Tulane to a Green Wave team picked in a preseason conference coaches' poll to finish last in conference.

Trevon Scott added 10 points, six in the second half, including a thunderous dunk that had the crowd of 10,138 roaring.

Martins Igbanu scored nine points to lead Tulsa (9-6, 1-1), which has lost four of its last five games. The Golden Hurricane finished 0-for-17 on 3-point range.

Jarron Cumberland scored 10 in the first half to help Cincinnati take a 26-22 lead in the locker room. He finished the game one point short of matching his single-game season-high.

BIG PICTURE

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane haven’t won in Cincinnati since Jan. 5, 1967, when both teams played in the Missouri Valley Conference..

Cincinnati: The Bearcats have won seven straight games against Tulsa and nine of 10 since the teams joined the AAC.

UP NEXT

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane returns home to face AAC co-favorite Houston on Saturday.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats play the first of back-to-back road games on Saturday at Central Florida.

