Cubs put Sampson, Steele on restricted list, add Little

TORONTO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs put right-hander Adrian Sampson and left-hander Justin Steele on the restricted list before opening a three-game series at Toronto on Monday night.
Foreign nationals who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 aren’t allowed to enter Canada, save for limited exceptions that require a 14-day quarantine. Unvaccinated baseball players are placed on the restricted list, where they are not paid and do not accrue major league service time.