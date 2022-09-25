Croatia, Dutch advance in Nations League; France loses JEROME PUGMIRE, AP Sports Writer Sep. 25, 2022 Updated: Sep. 25, 2022 7:59 p.m.
PARIS (AP) — Croatia and the Netherlands finished warming up for the World Cup in style on Sunday by winning their last Nations League games to qualify for the Final Four tournament next year.
Croatia topped Group A1 by winning 3-1 in Austria to relegate the hosts to the second tier of the Nations League, while the unbeaten Dutch defeated visiting Belgium 1-0 and won Group A4 with 16 points — six more than second-place Belgium.
