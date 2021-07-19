Creighton University AD retiring after 27 years on the job

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Bruce Rasmussen, the Creighton athletic director who oversaw the rise of the men's basketball team and the school's transition to the Big East Conference during his tenure over the past 27 years, will retire next month.
Rasmussen, 70, announced his retirement Monday, roughly a month after he and the school were sanctioned by the NCAA for the only major rules violation of his tenure. The NCAA found that a former assistant basketball coach accepted cash from a management agency. Rasmussen conducted his own investigation into the matter but kept the findings private until the FBI released details of a corruption scandal that involved several big-name schools.