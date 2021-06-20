Crawford's slam, 10th-inning run lifts Mariners past Rays CHRIS TALBOTT, Associated Press June 20, 2021 Updated: June 20, 2021 1:29 a.m.
1 of8 Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford celebrates in the dugout after hitting a grand slam off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Josh Fleming during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Seattle. John Froschauer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford celebrates at home with Dylan Moore behind, after hitting a grand slam off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Josh Fleming during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Seattle. John Froschauer/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert works against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Seattle. John Froschauer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Josh Fleming works against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Seattle. John Froschauer/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Tampa Bay Rays' Austin Meadows scores on a double by Joey Wendle during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Seattle. John Froschauer/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
SEATTLE (AP) — J.P. Crawford scored the winning run on Mitch Haniger's 10th-inning single and hit a grand slam to lift the Seattle Mariners over the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5 on Saturday night.
Tampa Bay pinch-hitter Brandon Lowe tied it 5-all with a solo home run in the top of the ninth off Kendall Graveman. Crawford had a chance to end it in the bottom of the inning but struck out with a man on third.