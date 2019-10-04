Arizona 0 1 0—1
Anaheim 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Anaheim, Grant 1 (Lindholm, Shore), 14:32. Penalties_None.

Second Period_2, Arizona, Stepan 1 (Kessel, Keller), 9:03. 3, Anaheim, Fowler 1 (Rowney, Jones), 19:28. Penalties_None.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Soderberg, ARI, (interference), 9:06; Rowney, ANA, (hooking), 12:14.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 14-8-11_33. Anaheim 6-14-9_29.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 1; Anaheim 0 of 1.

Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 0-1-0 (29 shots-27 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 1-0-0 (33-32).

A_17,174 (17,174). T_2:25.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Travis Toomey.