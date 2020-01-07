Cowboys to introduce McCarthy as club's 9th coach Wednesday

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys will introduce Mike McCarthy as the ninth coach in franchise history Wednesday.

The club made the announcement Tuesday, a day after McCarthy reached agreement on a deal to replace Jason Garrett.

It's the second coaching stop for the 56-year-old McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl and went to the playoffs nine times in 12-plus seasons with Green Bay.

The Packers won the title at the home of the Cowboys nine years ago. They went to the NFC championship game four times under McCarthy, who is 125-77-2 in the regular season and 10-8 in the playoffs.

Garrett led an underachieving 8-8 team in a make-or-break season, missing the playoffs in the final year of his contract. Owner Jerry Jones said Sunday the club wasn't offering Garrett another contract after McCarthy had already interviewed.

The 53-year-old Garrett had the second-longest tenure in club history at 9½ seasons.

___

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2017, file photo, Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, left, congratulates Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy after their 34-31 win in an NFL divisional playoff football game in Arlington, Texas. The Dallas Cowboys didn't take long to settle on Mike McCarthy as their coach after waiting a week to announce they were moving on from Jason Garrett. McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl at the home of the Cowboys nine years ago as Green Bay's coach, has agreed to become the ninth coach in team history, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't announced the move. less FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2017, file photo, Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, left, congratulates Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy after their 34-31 win in an NFL divisional playoff football game in ... more Photo: Tony Gutierrez, AP Photo: Tony Gutierrez, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Cowboys to introduce McCarthy as club's 9th coach Wednesday 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL