Cowboys dump Forbath, clear path for 'Greg the Leg' Zuerlein

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys released Kai Forbath on Saturday, clearing the way for Greg Zuerlein to be their kicker in 2020.

Forbath signed a one-year contract in March after making all 10 kicks as the midseason replacement for a struggling Brett Maher in 2019.

Zuerlein signed a three-year contract with $2.3 million guaranteed just a few days later and was reunited with special teams coach John Fassel, who left the Los Angeles Rams and joined new Dallas coach Mike McCarthy's staff.

The Cowboys planned on having a legitimate kicking competition in training camp for the first time in years before the pandemic wiped out offseason workouts and led to camp rosters being trimmed 10 spots to 80.

Zuerlein's accuracy tailed off in the two seasons after connecting on a career-best 38 field goals in 40 tries in 2017, when he was an All-Pro and Los Angeles reached the Super Bowl.

The 32-year-old Zuerlein was second to Maher in misses in the NFL last season with nine. But “Greg the Leg” has made 15 of 20 kicks from 50 yards and beyond the past three seasons and has one of the strongest legs in the league.

The Cowboys also placed defensive back Saivion Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The move means Smith either tested positive for the virus, which teams are not confirming, or was in close contact with someone who tested positive.

Dallas also waived long snapper Joe Fortunato and linebacker Azur Kamara, who reached an injury settlement.

