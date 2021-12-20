Cousins throws for 2 touchdowns as Vikings beat Bears 17-9 ANDREW SELIGMAN, AP Sports Writer Dec. 20, 2021 Updated: Dec. 20, 2021 11:43 p.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes, and the Minnesota Vikings beat the struggling and short-handed Chicago Bears 17-9 on Monday night.
The Vikings (7-7), part of a tight pack of teams vying for one of the NFC’s seven playoff spots, were in line for their most lopsided win before Justin Fields threw a touchdown pass to Jesper Horsted on the game’s final play.
ANDREW SELIGMAN