Court order would allow 15-year-old to sign with NSWL team

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has granted a temporary restraining order that allows a talented 15-year-old player who already trains with professionals to sign with a National Women's Soccer League team.
The order issued Monday by U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut comes in a lawsuit filed on behalf of Olivia Moultrie that is challenging the league's rule prohibiting players under 18. The lawsuit alleges that the rule violates antitrust law and hinders Moultrie's career development and chances of reaching the U.S. national team.