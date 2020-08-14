Court hears high-stakes Kentucky 'historical racing' case

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's Supreme Court on Friday delved into a high-stakes case over the legality of “historical racing" machines that are big moneymakers for racetracks and the state's thoroughbred industry.

Attorneys for racing interests and The Family Foundation argued over the intricacies of what constitutes pari-mutuel wagering. The conservative Family Foundation contends that slot-like historical racing machines don't meet pari-mutuel wagering standards under Kentucky law.

It's the second time the case has come before Kentucky's highest court.

Family Foundation attorney Stan Cave said Friday that historical racing prizes are determined by “mathematical formulas and pay tables,” not by pari-mutuel payout odds shown on racetrack tote boards. He said bettors “are not wagering among themselves on the same uncertain event or group of uncertain events as required by the regulatory definition.”

Attorneys for racing interests insisted that historical racing is valid under the regulatory definition of pari-mutuel wagering.

Citing the court's prior decision, attorney Jay Ingle said: “What this court did not do was add any elements to that definition. That definition nowhere says it has to be on the same event. It doesn’t say you have to wager against each other. It says patrons have to wager among themselves collectively. They have to be betting into the same pool.”