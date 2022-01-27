Coulibaly, Auburn women close strong to stun No. 4 Tennessee JOHN ZENOR, AP Sports Writer Jan. 27, 2022 Updated: Jan. 27, 2022 10:31 p.m.
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Aicha Coulibaly had 26 points and Auburn scored 11 straight late in a 71-61 upset of No. 4 Tennessee, ending the Lady Vols' nine-game winning streak Thursday night.
The Tigers (9-10, 1-7 Southeastern Conference), the last SEC team to grab a league victory, built an 11-point halftime lead and closed strong. Tennessee (18-2, 7-1) came in as the lone SEC team with a perfect league record, but went six minutes without a field goal before a meaningless basket with two seconds left.