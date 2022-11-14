Cornell 80, St. Francis (Pa.) 77

Boothby 1-8 0-1 2, Hansen 8-8 8-10 26, Dolan 7-11 2-4 18, Gray 6-9 2-6 14, N.Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Watson 4-5 1-2 10, Manon 3-7 0-0 6, Ragland 2-6 0-0 4, Cain 0-1 0-0 0, Baldwin 0-0 0-0 0, Filien 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-58 13-23 80.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute