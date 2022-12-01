Cornell 74, Delaware 67

Boothby 3-9 0-0 9, Hansen 4-6 1-3 9, Dolan 5-9 3-3 15, Gray 4-8 1-2 9, N.Williams 5-10 0-0 11, Manon 1-3 0-0 2, Watson 4-8 0-0 10, Ragland 3-8 1-2 9, Filien 0-1 0-0 0, Baldwin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-62 6-10 74.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute